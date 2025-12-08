On your radar: Tracking the next chance for snow in Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking a midweek storm that’s expected to bring snow and rain to Massachusetts.

Meteorologist Shiri Spear issued a Weather Alert for Wednesday, noting in her updated weather blog, "It won’t be a significant event, but there will be a few slick spots."

There is a possibility of a dusting of snow before sunrise on Wednesday morning, but the main storm concerns will be during the afternoon and evening commutes, Spear said in her latest forecast.

Steady precipitation is expected to develop from west to east in the afternoon and will fall as rain in most towns, including Boston

In a post on X, Spear wrote, “It will probably be PM rain for most.”

Here are my thoughts on Wednesday's storm. It will probably be PM rain for most. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/6m5lnjfdWu — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) December 8, 2025

A wintry mix, slush, and snow are possible for parts of central and western Massachusetts, as well as southern New Hampshire.

A snow forecast map shared by Spear showed the chance for 3 to 6 inches of snow across the higher elevations.

The best chance for accumulation sits across the Monadnocks, Berkshires, Green, and White mountains.

