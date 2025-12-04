A little snow and a lot of cold

WINTRY WEEK

Partly to mostly cloudy skies are expected Thursday with the potential for a few flurries and snow squalls in southern New England. At most, a few communities north of the Mass Pike will see a patchy coating. Most will stay dry, chilly, and blustery.

Winds will increasing today, gusting 30-40 mph by this evening from Boston to Worcester and up to 50 mph on the Cape and Islands.

Cold, arctic air will peak Friday. Morning lows will be in the single numbers with sub-zero wind chills-brrr! Winds will diminish but the chill will be slow to erode. Plan on a sunny afternoon with highs in the 20s.

WEEKEND IN VIEW

Below average temperatures will continue this weekend. Plan on mid or upper 30s each afternoon. A distant storm could trigger a light rain or snow shower Saturday with a dusting in parts of the area. It looks like many towns and cities will simply stay dry and cold this weekend.

