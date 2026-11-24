WEBSTER, Mass. — A Philadelphia woman is facing multiple charges after police say she tried to cash a fraudulent check using a stolen ID at a Webster bank.

Police said on Wednesday, Nov. 4, they responded to a bank on Worcester Road for a report of a woman using stolen identification while attempting to cash a fraudulent check.

Officers said that after reviewing the license, the suspect, identified as Danielle Grubbs, 35, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, did not match the photograph on the license.

Grubbs was detained by police.

Investigators determined that she had successfully cashed a stolen check at the same bank the previous day.

Police said the stolen identification that Grubbs had on her was also used at another bank in Shrewsbury.

According to officers, the license she used had been stolen from a motor vehicle break-in in Sturbridge.

Grubbs was placed under arrest. Police said they recovered two additional stolen checks.

One victim said her vehicle had been broken into in Foxborough and her checkbook had been stolen.

Grubbs was charged with two counts of uttering a false check, possession of a stolen RMV document, attempted larceny by check, receiving stolen property over $1,200, larceny over $1,200, two counts of receiving stolen property, and identity fraud.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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