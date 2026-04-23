Man killed, another person injured after crash in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, Mass. — A man is dead after a crash in Chelmsford on Wednesday night.

According to police around 11:56 p.m. officers were called to the area of 99 Stedman St. for reports of a crash.

Upon arrival, officers located two vehicles with significant front-end damage.

Bystanders were administering care to one of the drivers.

The adult male was transported to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

One occupant of the other vehicle was transported to an area hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the Chelmsford Police Department.

Anyone who witnessed this crash is asked to call Chelmsford Police Sgt. Shawn Brady at 978-256-2521, ext. 275.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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