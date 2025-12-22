Worshippers allegedly escorted off church property by police, away from controversial nativity scene

DEDHAM, Mass. — Worshippers and Catholic leaders claim St. Susanna’s Parish, well-known for their controversial nativity scene demonstration, had Dedham Police move their prayer off church property.

Those reciting the rosary told Boston 25 on Monday they were across the street on a traffic island, praying around a statue of the Blessed Virgin Mary.

During the prayer, Catholics like Patrick Oser were allegedly met with police.

“I couldn’t believe it,” he said. “They asked us to leave the island, and said it was church property.”

He continued, “A Roman Catholic church is asking us to leave their property because we’re praying the rosary... They’re the one bringing all this attention on.”

Father Stephen Josoma, the pastor of the parish, told Boston 25 off-camera that one of his secretaries called the police. He said she didn’t know what was happening outside the church.

Josoma also said that island is parish property.

A sign that says “ICE WAS HERE” still shines in their nativity scene outside the Dedham church, despite the archdiocese calling for its removal earlier this month.

According to the church’s website, they’ve received roughly $24,000 in donations in light of their nativity demonstration against ICE activity across the country.

They’ve also received hundreds of phone calls, emails, letters, and more that they claim are overwhelmingly positive.

However, some Catholic leaders like CJ Doyle, executive director of the Catholic Action League of Massachusetts, called it a “political stunt” that went too far.

“The hypocrisy here is stunning,” he said. “They’re willing to welcome illegal aliens into the country, but having a group of faithful Catholics reciting the rosary on their property is unacceptable.”

He directed Josoma, “Stop using the parish as your personal political platform.”

Boston 25 reached out ot Dedham Police about the incident and is waiting to hear back.

The archdiocese said it didn’t have any comment regarding the incident or the nativity scene still standing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

