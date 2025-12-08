Leaders to discuss future of controversial nativity scene at Massachusetts church

DEDHAM, Mass. — Church leaders at a Massachusetts church will meet today to discuss the future of a controversial nativity display that has drawn criticism from the Archdiocese of Boston.

The manger scene at St. Susanna Parish in Dedham replaced the traditional figures of Jesus, Mary, and Joseph with a sign reading, “ICE WAS HERE.”

The display is intended as a protest against federal immigration actions.

The Archdiocese of Boston issued a statement last week, saying the parish did not request or receive permission to depart from canonical norms and called for the display to be removed, restoring the manger to its proper sacred purpose.

“The people of God have the right to expect that, when they come to church, they will encounter genuine opportunities for prayer and Catholic worship—not divisive political messaging. The Church’s norms prohibit the use of sacred objects for any purpose other than the devotion of God’s people. This includes images of the Christ Child in the manger, which are to be used solely to foster faith and devotion. Regarding the recent incident, St. Susanna Parish neither requested nor received permission from the Archdiocese to depart from this canonical norm or to place a politically divisive display outside the church. The display should be removed, and the manger restored to its proper sacred purpose.”

St. Susanna Parish has previously used its nativity scene to make political statements, but this year’s display has sparked renewed debate.

Father Stephen Jasoma has used the nativity scene to “hold a mirror to the world” for self-reflection, he told Boston 25.

In years past, he and his parish peace and justice group have decided to make statements surrounding mass shootings, global warming, and immigration issues across the country. In 2018, he displayed Jesus in a cage, another statement on immigration.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group