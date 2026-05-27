25 Investigates: World Cup watch parties face FIFA licensing lags

Plans for publicly funded World Cup watch parties across Massachusetts are coming down to the wire as many communities wait for required FIFA licensing approvals to publicly broadcast matches.

In March, the state announced $10 million in grants to 17 community organizations to host 2026 FIFA World Cup viewing events. But those watch parties are dependent on FIFA granting licenses for public broadcasts — approvals that so far have been issued to only a portion of recipients.

State officials say six organizations have received licenses as of May 26th: the cities of Boston, Worcester, and Cambridge; the town of Lexington; the Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association; and the MetroWest Tourism and Visitors Bureau.

More than 10 other communities — including Brockton, Weymouth, Lowell, Chelsea, and Easthampton — are still waiting for approval, creating uncertainty around planned events.

25 Investigates has learned FIFA is continuing to process applications and send notifications this week, and the list of approved sites is expected to grow.

The delays come as Boston prepares to host one of the largest official World Cup events in the region. Organizers have announced City Hall Plaza will serve as the site of Boston’s official FIFA Fan Festival — a free, 16-day event running from June 12 through June 27 during the tournament’s group stage. The Fan Festival is expected to serve as a central hub for fans, featuring live broadcasts of two to three matches per day, along with cultural events, performances, and appearances by FIFA legends and mascots.

But outside of Boston’s flagship event, many local communities hoping to host their own watch parties remain in limbo without FIFA approval.

In Chelsea, the city has posted a watch party schedule online but still does not have a license to show games in Chelsea Square.

In Burlington, town officials say they are partnering with two local restaurants that have commercial licenses to broadcast matches.

Boston 25 has reached out to FIFA and Boston26—the Boston host committee, about the delays. We’ll update you when we hear back.

The countdown to the 2026 World Cup continues. The first match is June 11th. The first match at Boston Stadium in Foxboro is June 13th.

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