Gov. Healey awards $10M in grants to support 2026 World Cup celebrations in 25 Mass. communities

BOSTON — The Healey‑Driscoll Administration has awarded $10 million in grants to 17 recipients across 25 Massachusetts communities to support fan celebrations, festivals, and watch parties during the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The funding, delivered through the Sports and Entertainment Events Fund Grant Program, is administered by the Massachusetts Office of Travel and Tourism within the Executive Office of Economic Development. Grants will help cover operations, marketing, safety planning, and other event‑related expenses for World Cup celebrations taking place in 25 communities throughout June and July.

Governor Maura Healey said the goal is to ensure that residents across Massachusetts can share in the excitement of hosting the global sporting event.

“The World Cup will bring people from across the globe to Massachusetts, and we want every resident across our state to be part of that moment,” Healey said. “These events will create opportunities for residents and visitors to come together, celebrate the world’s game, support our local businesses, and experience the energy and connection that sports can inspire. By investing in community celebrations across Massachusetts, we’re making sure this global event delivers for people in every region.”

Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll highlighted the importance of coordination across local governments, tourism groups, nonprofits, and community organizers.

Massachusetts is set to host seven World Cup matches between June 13 and July 9, 2026, attracting visitors from around the world. State officials say the grant‑funded events will help communities capitalize on the influx of tourism.

“Events like these create real economic opportunity,” said Economic Development Secretary Eric Paley. “When residents and visitors gather for watch parties and festivals, they support local restaurants, hotels, shops, and small businesses.”

Kate Fox, Executive Director of MOTT, said these celebrations will enhance the experience for both residents and international visitors by encouraging exploration of local destinations.

The Sports and Entertainment Events Fund was authorized under the Fiscal Year 2025 Supplemental Budget, which dedicated $10 million to support costs associated with Massachusetts’ role as a host region — including public safety, transportation, and community celebrations.

The state has identified 17 recipients, with funded events taking place across the Commonwealth:

2026 World Cup Community Celebration Grant Recipients 2026 World Cup Community Celebration Grant Recipients Click a column header to sort. Click again to toggle ascending/descending. Awardee ↕ Locations ↕ Event Name ↕ Boston Soccer 2026 Boston and Foxborough FWC26 Boston Host City Authority events delivery City of Boston Boston City of Boston Celebration & Neighborhood Activation Proposal City of Brockton Brockton City of Champions Fan Zone City of Cambridge Cambridge Cambridge United - Where the World Comes Together City of Chelsea Chelsea Fiesta Fútbol ’26 Chelsea City of Easthampton Easthampton Millside Park Watch Party & USA250 Festival City of Everett Everett Everett Community Watch Party City of Greenfield Greenfield Greenfield Watch Party City of Worcester Worcester Worcester Watch Parties Massachusetts Youth Soccer Association Barnstable, Brockton, Fall River, Fitchburg, Lawrence, Leominster, New Bedford, Northampton, Pittsfield, and Worcester 2026 Mass Youth Soccer Festivals Meet Boston Boston FWC26 Boston Event Production Costs MetroWest Tourism and Visitors Bureau Franklin and Marlborough MetroWest Regional Fan Zone Revolutionary Valley Regional Tourism Council & the Latinx Center of Lowell Lowell The Lowell Watch Party Series Town of Burlington Burlington Gather on the Pitch: Community Watch Party 2026 Town of Lexington Lexington Lexington Watch Party Town of Weymouth Weymouth Weymouth Watch Party U.S. Haitian Chamber of Commerce Boston, Canton, Everett, and Randolph Massachusetts Haitian Community Multi-Game Watch Party Series

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