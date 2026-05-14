World Cup surge drives Airbnb boom near Gillette Stadium

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the World Cup heads to Massachusetts, homeowners near Gillette Stadium are turning spare rooms—and entire houses—into lucrative short-term rentals.

Laura Huntley, a Walpole homeowner who lives just four and a half miles from the stadium, is among those opening her doors to international visitors through Airbnb.

“We’re kinda hoping the people who opt to stay in our home are also a family with kids,” Huntley said. “It’s kinda what you see is what you get.”

Bookings Already Rolling In

Huntley and her husband listed their home with the expectation of short stays—ideally three to four nights at a time. That plan is already taking shape, with bookings from families traveling from India, Mexico, and California for matches scheduled in June and July.

“In an ideal world, it would be people staying for 3–4 nights with enough of a break for us to come back in between, do some laundry, and head out again if we have to,” she said.

The couple plans to stay with nearby family while renting out their home, calling the opportunity a rare chance to earn extra income.

Demand Skyrockets

According to Airbnb, searches for rentals in the area are up 80% compared to this time last year—a surge driven by the global draw of the tournament.

“This is like seven Super Bowls,” said Britte McBride, Airbnb’s New England public policy manager. “We’re going to have a stretch of time where there’s just going to be an influx of people in the area.”

To meet demand, Airbnb is encouraging first-time hosts to list their homes, offering tools designed to simplify the process.

How Much Can You Earn?

The company recently launched a digital calculator that allows homeowners to estimate potential earnings based on location and property size. McBride says Boston-area hosts could make more than $5,000 over the course of the tournament.

“For some, that money goes toward retirement, college savings, or just helping make ends meet with the rising cost of living,” she said.

For Huntley, the numbers are even higher—she expects to earn at least $1,000 per night.

Simple Setup, Big Returns

Listing a home doesn’t require professional photography or extensive upgrades, Huntley said. She created her listing using photos taken on her iPhone.

“What I tried to do was make sure the house was relatively clean but give an honest depiction of what the space looks like,” she explained.

She’s also preparing by storing personal items and valuables, while leaving family-friendly amenities—like a crib—for guests to use.

“Whatever we come away with, this is kind of a bonus for us,” she said. “Maybe it’ll help fund our own World Cup trip when our kids are a little older.”

A Regional Economic Boost

The impact extends beyond individual homeowners. Consulting firm Deloitte estimates roughly 164,000 tourists will visit the Boston area during the World Cup, including more than 17,000 Airbnb guests.

Airbnb also offers resources for new hosts, including a co-host program that connects beginners with experienced renters for support.

With demand surging and visitors pouring in, this summer’s World Cup is shaping up to be a major economic moment—not just for stadiums and hotels, but for everyday homeowners across the region.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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