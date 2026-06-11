World Cup comes to Foxborough: See stadium transformation, transit changes ahead of 1st match

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Fans heading to Foxborough for the 2026 FIFA World Cup will see Gillette Stadium, known as Boston Stadium for the duration of the tournament, looking very different.

Seven matches are set to be played in Foxborough during the tournament, with the first kicking off Saturday as Scotland faces Haiti.

In preparation, FIFA has given the stadium a temporary makeover.

Inside, all traditional advertisements have been covered, and the familiar red accents around the stands have been replaced with blue to match the tournament’s global branding.

0 of 50 FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

One thing that hasn’t changed: the Patriots’ six Super Bowl banners will still be on display.

Transportation is also getting an upgrade to handle the crowds.

The MBTA has added new signage in and around Boston’s South Station to help fans easily find trains heading to Foxborough. The signs include clear directions and arrows pointing riders in the right direction.

Round-trip train tickets from South Station to Foxborough are priced at $80 and are available through the MBTA’s mTicket app. However, there’s one important catch — fans must already have a ticket to the World Cup match in order to purchase a train ticket.

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