Major makeover underway at Gillette Stadium ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup. See all the changes

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The home of the New England Patriots and Revolution is in the midst of a major makeover as the start of the 2026 FIFA World Cup rapidly approaches.

In addition to the temporary “Boston Stadium” name change, official 2026 FIFA World Cup signage has been installed inside and outside Gillette Stadium.

Photos taken by Getty Images photographer Michael Owens showed a massive blue, white, and gold World Cup banner displayed on the stadium’s iconic 218-foot-tall lighthouse.

0 of 50 FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the locker room preparations in Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations around the Tom Brady statue outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the preparations outside of Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images) FIFA World Cup 2026 Venues - Boston Stadium BOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS - MAY 26: A general view of the field preparations inside Gillette Stadium ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 at Boston Stadium on May 26, 2026 in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images) (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

The lockerooms have also been decorated with similar graphics.

“Bring your game to the beautiful game,” a bold display on the wall of a stadium hallway reads, while hospitality areas have been adorned in red, with one display on a fence that reads, “The stage is yours.”

All stadium logos referencing Gillette have been covered in large white sheets. FIFA regulations prohibit corporate sponsorships and non-partner branding at tournament venues.

0 of 5 Gillette Stadium signs covered ahead of World Cup Gillette Stadium signs covered ahead of World Cup Gillette Stadium signs covered ahead of World Cup Gillette Stadium signs covered ahead of World Cup Gillette Stadium signs covered ahead of World Cup

The stadium has also temporarily replaced its artificial field turf with a natural grass pitch to comply with FIFA playing regulations for tournament matches.

Patriot Place shops, restaurants, and offices will remain open throughout the tournament, and concession pricing inside the stadium is expected to be in line with typical Patriots games and major concerts.

Parking at the stadium is expected to cost about $175 per spot, though officials noted rates for private lots may vary. Tailgating will be allowed — but only for fans with valid match tickets.

Organizers say all seven World Cup matches in Foxborough are on track to sell out, with every seat expected to be filled. The first contest slated is a matchup between Haiti and Scotland on June 13.

To learn more about the area, the sport, and all of the upcoming World Cup games, visit bostonsoccerguide2026.com.

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