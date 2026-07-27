Belmont Middle School teacher charged with child pornography possession

BELMONT, Mass. — A Belmont Middle School teacher has been charged with two counts of possession of child pornography, according to officials.

On Saturday, the Massachusetts State Police Cyber Crime Unit Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, Crime Scene Services, and the Belmont Police Department arrested 45-year-old Leon Dyer.

The investigation discovered that he was a teacher and worked at a camp in Middleboro, Massachusetts.

The Belmont School District lists Dyer on its website as a teacher in the technology education department.

Mark Strong, whose daughter had Dyer in class, said he is concerned about the access Dyer had to students and their photographs.

“I was shocked, to say the least. It made me a little worried,” Strong said of learning of the arrest. “[Dyer] also conducted the trips to Washington, D.C., with the kids. He had a huge hand in the yearbook. So, pictures coming to him of all of the kids, all of the students.”

Strong said he expects a full investigation and transparency from the district.

Jill Geiser, Ed.D., Belmont’s Superintendent of Schools, sent a letter to families Sunday.

“Our primary concern, as always, is the wellbeing and safety of students,” Geiser said. “We have no information at this time to suggest that this individual engaged in any inappropriate conduct with BPS students, on BPS property, or otherwise in connection with his employment with BPS.”

“We are working with the Belmont and State Police and will share information with the BPS community whenever we are able. We aim to be as transparent as possible throughout this process,” she said.

Geiser said Dyer is not permitted on school property and his school-issued technology accounts have all been suspended.

“The individual was properly screened and underwent regular reviews,” she said, per their protocol for all BPS employees, including Criminal Offender Record Information (CORI) system checks and Statewide Automated Fingerprint Identification System (SAFIS) checks.

“We will remain vigilant, as always, about ensuring the safety and wellbeing of all students and transparency with the community,” she said.

Dyer’s LinkedIn profile lists a position of head counselor at Camp Avoda, a Jewish camp for boys in Middelborough.

A worker at the camp told Boston 25 News, “We’re aware of the situation... We’re cooperating with the authorities, and they’ve told us there’s no evidence of any campers being involved with the case.”

Dyer is expected to be arraigned in Cambridge District Court Monday.

State Police encourage parents seeking further resources to reach out to the Middlesex Child Advocacy Center.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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