New Bedford Whaling Museum creates merch out of 1-star review

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. — A museum in New Bedford is going viral for a new piece of merch in the gift shop, all making fun of a bad online review.

Annelise Conway, the Chief Engagement Officer for the New Bedford Whaling Museum, says that the review has become iconic and has been making its way around for some time.

Back in 2020, the museum was hit with a one-star review that said “worst aquarium ever.”

The catch? It is not an aquarium.

“We do not have live whales here,” Conway said. “So we are actually the worst aquarium ever.”

Instead of ignoring their view, the museum leaned into it.

“For the last couple of years, we’ve been joking that it should be on a t-shirt. It’s a little tongue-in-cheek, a little witty.”

So, the museum did a test run to see how it went, and 6 years later, the review is out for everyone to see on sweatshirts, crew necks, and bags.

Some residents say it’s great that they’re leaning into it and bringing positive attention.

“I think that’s amazing,” said New Bedford resident Payton Bousquet. “That’s the only thing they could have done, honestly.”

“I think it’s funny,” Kyle Cruz says. “My nieces and nephews would wear it.”

Conway added that she’s seen people wearing the shirt who aren’t even affiliated with the museum, and now the review is getting its own review.

“I think it’s a little ridiculous considering this is a whale exhibit,” Noah Souza said.

“Yeah, I don’t think, I don’t know how someone could think it’s an aquarium,” Bousquet said.

“The New Bedford Whaling Museum is a multifaceted place to come. It is art, it is science, it is history, it is culture,” Conway says.

The hoodies are going for 60 dollars, while the T-shirt version is going for 32 bucks.

If you were hoping to get your hands on one, you’ll have to wait a bit. The online gift shop currently lists them as sold out.

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