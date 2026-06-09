Massachusetts says it’s ‘match ready’ as World Cup crowds, traffic set to surge this weekend

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Governor Maura Healey says Massachusetts is “match ready” as the state prepares to host its first 2026 FIFA World Cup matchup this weekend in Foxboro.

The highly anticipated game between Scotland and Haiti will mark the region’s first taste of one of the world’s biggest sporting events — and the massive crowds expected to come with it.

Tens of thousands of fans are expected to travel through Boston’s South Station as they make their way to Gillette Stadium, with officials urging visitors and commuters to plan ahead.

The MBTA says about 50% of train tickets for the first five matches have already been sold, with thousands more being purchased each day leading up to Saturday’s kickoff.

After years of planning, the next five weeks will bring seven World Cup matches to the stadium, with state leaders bracing for significant traffic in and around Foxboro.

To ease congestion, the MBTA will run 14 dedicated matchday trains between South Station and Foxboro, scheduled at approximately 15-minute intervals. Subway service on the Red, Orange, Blue, and Green lines will also be extended to help fans make connections.

MassDOT has installed new wayfinding signage along major routes to Foxboro using international symbols to assist out-of-town drivers. Digital message boards will provide real-time traffic updates throughout the event.

“Our message to the public is plain and simple: plan ahead, give extra time, consider all available transportation options, including the MBTA, commuter rail, and avoid the stadium area if you’re not going to the game,” said MBTA General Manager Phillip Eng.

State transportation officials will also be closely monitoring roadways from MassDOT headquarters. Tow trucks will be stationed along key highways — including Interstate 93, Interstate 95, Interstate 495, and Route 1 — to quickly respond to breakdowns or crashes.

In addition, the state has rolled out new features on its free Mass511 traffic app, allowing users to compare travel times across three major routes to Gillette Stadium.

At South Station, additional staff will be on hand during match days to assist riders navigating the expected crowds.

Officials emphasize that whether attending a match or simply traveling through the area, planning ahead will be critical as Massachusetts hosts the global event.

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