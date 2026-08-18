Large police presence on Mill Street as woman sought in connection with Worcester officer’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. — There is a large police presence on Mill Street in Worcester on Tuesday as police continue to search for a woman in connection with the death of a Worcester police officer.

The officers are mostly gathered near the Westside Animal Clinic and have taped off a part of the parking lot with yellow tape.

Boston 25 News reporter Carly D’Eon observed both Worcester police and Massachusetts State Police at the scene.

A group of state police troopers with the special emergency response team was seen walking from the area of the clinic across the street to behind a nearby bank.

Authorities say they launched a search for 58-year-old Karen Solomon on Tuesday morning after an off-duty veteran Worcester police officer was found dead in his Wildwood Avenue home in Worcester around 5:30 a.m. Officials also warned she may be armed and dangerous.

The deceased officer had been with the department for 30 years. He has not been identified by authorities.

DA, police giving update on search woman wanted in Worcester death investigation

According to the First HELP website, Solomon serves as president and founder of the organization, which aims to raise awareness about law enforcement suicide and provide support to surviving families.

The organization says Solomon has written books and articles about police officer suicide, the impact on families, and the challenges officers face throughout their careers.

Worcester Mill Street police scene

Solomon’s biography on the nonprofit’s website states that she is the wife of a police officer and highlights several media appearances, including an appearance on “The Dr. Phil Show.”

Anyone who sees Solomon is asked to call Worcester police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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