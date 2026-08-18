Worcester police seek woman connected to death investigation

WORCESTER — The Worcester Police Department is asking for help locating 58-year-old Karen Solomon regarding the death of a man at her home.

Police said Solomon has dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing pajama shorts and a tank top.

Authorities said she was last seen walking towards Westcott Street.

Police said she may be armed.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call Worcester Police at 508-799-8606 or 911.

Video from the scene showed a large emergency response, yellow crime tape, and multiple cruisers blocking the neighborhood.

Worcester emergency response

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