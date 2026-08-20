Worcester manhunt: Where is Karen Solomon? Mystery deepens days after officer husband’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. — The search for a woman wanted in connection with the death of her husband, a veteran Worcester police officer, stretched into a third day Thursday with investigators continuing efforts around Coes Pond and nearby neighborhoods.

Authorities have been frantically searching since Tuesday for 58-year-old Karen Solomon, who police say should be considered armed and dangerous.

Investigators say surveillance video shows her last seen just before 6 a.m. Tuesday morning on Westcott Street, near her home on Wildwood Avenue.

Police responding to the residence found the body of Kurt Solomon, a 31-year veteran of the Worcester Police Department. Officials have not released a cause of death or discussed a possible motive in the case.

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Boston 25 observed continued investigative activity Thursday near Coes Pond, including drone operations and detectives canvassing neighborhoods door to door.

Despite the extensive efforts, there is still no sign of Solomon.

The Worcester District Attorney’s Office said no formal update was expected Thursday, with the day’s search wrapping up before 3 p.m. and many unanswered questions.

The search and hunt for clues is expected to continue Friday.

Neighbors say the case has left the community stunned.

“I think if she’s running, it makes her look guilty because if you have nothing to hide, you should talk to police,” one resident told Boston 25 News.

Authorities continue to urge the public to remain vigilant.

Anyone who sees Karen Solomon is asked not to approach her and to call 911 or local police immediately.

The investigation remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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