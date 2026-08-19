Police release new video of Karen Solomon, woman wanted in connection with Worcester officer’s death

WORCESTER, Mass. — Worcester police on Wednesday released new surveillance footage of Karen Solomon, the woman wanted in connection with the death of a longtime police officer.

Police did not share where the Ring camera video was taken, but the timecode is from Tuesday morning just before 5:45 a.m. - shortly after Kurt Solomon was found dead at his home on Wildwood Avenue.

Worcester police release new video of Karen Solomon

Boston 25 News reporter Elly Morillo noticed that the video footage appears to be taken from the Westside Animal Clinic on Mill Street and found a note taped on the business front door.

Note on door of Westside Animal Clinic

After discovering his body, investigators began searching for Karen Solomon. Police say she may be armed and dangerous as the search for extended into its second day Wednesday.

Investigators spent hours Tuesday searching Coes Pond along Mill Street. Crews saw officers carrying long guns into the woods before boarding a search boat on the pond. Helicopters also circled overhead.

For the Worcester Police Department, the investigation has become a difficult task as they work to determine what happened to one of their own.

Worcester police union IDs veteran officer killed as search for ‘possibly armed’ woman continues

“When you serve 30 years with an individual, you become more than coworkers; you become family, and today we lost a member of our family,” said Thomas Duffy, president of NEPBA Local 911.

The police union says it will make resources available to support Worcester Police Department members during this difficult time.

25 Investigates also learned Karen Solomon is the founder and president of First Help, a nonprofit that supports families who have lost law enforcement officers to suicide.

According to the organization’s website, Solomon has written books and articles about the families of fallen officers and the challenges law enforcement officers face on the job.

Karen Solomon Worcester police are seeking Solomon regarding the death of a man at her home. (Worcester Police)

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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