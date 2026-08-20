Desperate manhunt for wife of Worcester police officer found dead enters 3rd day

WORCESTER, Mass. — The desperate manhunt for the wife of a Worcester police officer found dead inside his home entered its third day Thursday, as investigators released new surveillance video in hopes of locating her.

Worcester police are asking for the public’s help finding 58-year-old Karen Solomon, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the death of her husband, 31-year veteran officer Kurt Solomon. Authorities have warned that she should be considered armed and dangerous.

Officer Solomon was found dead Tuesday morning inside the couple’s home on Wildwood Avenue, which remains an active crime scene. Police continue to maintain a presence in the neighborhood as the investigation unfolds.

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Newly released Ring camera footage shows Karen Solomon walking near what appears to be the Westside Animal Clinic on Mill Street around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, shortly after her husband was found dead.

Investigators believe she may have traveled through the area after leaving the Westcott Street area.

The location where Solomon was captured on video is about a mile from her home.

As the intensive search continues, nearby residents say they remain shaken by the circumstances surrounding the case.

“This is really shocking to know that this actually happened,” Worcester resident Karen Avedion said.

Avedion said neighbors are anxious for answers as police continue their efforts.

“I just want it to end quickly so we can all get on with our lives because it’s frightening,” she said.

Police have not released additional details about Officer Solomon’s death as the investigation remains ongoing.

Worcester manhunt continues

Meanwhile, the Worcester Police Patrolman’s Union says it is providing resources to support officers and their families during this difficult time.

Anyone who sees Karen Solomon or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact Worcester police immediately.

Authorities emphasize that people should not approach her because it’s believed she could be armed and dangerous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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