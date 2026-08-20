Body of woman recovered from water on Osterville

OSTERVILLE, Mass. — The body of an unresponsive woman was recovered from the water in Osterville, the Centerville-Osterville-Marstons Mills Fire Department announced.

Just before 12:30 PM, fire crews were dispatched to the area of Seapuit Road after reports from a boater claiming there was a body floating in the water.

The fire department launched its Marine 1 unit to the area, where they found an unresponsive woman in the water with no pulse. She was brought onto the boat, where CPR was performed. The woman was then taken by ambulance to Cape Cod Hospital.

Additionally, Barnstable police and the Harbormaster also responded to the scene.

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The incident remains under investigation, with no further details available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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