Authorities identify 8-year-old boy who died after being struck by tree at Wayland summer camp

Authorities have identified the 8-year-old boy who died after being struck a tree at a summer camp in Wayland.

Mason Sundberg was hurt on Tuesday morning when a tree fell at YMCA Camp Chickami on Boston Post Road, according to authorities.

Sundberg was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

A camp counselor was also taken to a hospital following the incident.

In a statement, Mason’s family remembered him as a loving and empathetic child whose kindness and smile touched those around him.

“Mason left us yesterday, but his kindness, love and smile never will,” the family said.

The family described Mason as a loyal friend and a loving son, grandson, nephew and cousin. They said he loved his family, his dog River, video games, sushi, swimming, skiing and running. He also enjoyed drawing and creating stories with friends, often carrying a notebook with him.

“He loved to draw and build stories with his friends, a notebook in his bag everywhere he went,” the family said.

The family said Mason will be remembered for singing and dancing around the house with a smile and a “skip in his step.”

“His brightness will be missed, but never forgotten to those who loved him,” the family said.

The West Suburban YMCA confirmed that Camp Chickami will remain closed for the rest of the week as the organization mourns the loss.

“The entire West Suburban YMCA family is grieving the loss of a young camper when a tree fell at Camp Chickami in Wayland on Tuesday,” West Suburban YMCA President and CEO Jack Fucci said.

Sudbury Police, Sudbury Public Schools and the NEMLEC STARS team are providing grief counseling to students in Sudbury, according to police.

There are no public vigils or other public events planned at this time.

“Thank you to the countless friends, co-workers, and members of the community for your love and support,” the family said. “He may be gone, but his soul lives on in the hearts and minds of everyone who knew him.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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