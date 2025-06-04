Worcester City Councilor facing charges for alleged actions during ICE operation in May

WORCESTER, Mass. — A Worcester City councilor is facing charges for her alleged conduct during an federal immigration operation back in May.

Police confirm that District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj was charged following an ICE arrest on Eureka Street on May 8.

Police did not specify what charges she’s facing or when she will appear in court.

In a statement, Haxhiaj said she tried to do the right thing.

“I am a mother, an immigrant and elected leader who attempted, along with other Worcester residents, to protect a traumatized young person, two mothers and an infant,” she said. “I did the humane thing to do in this situation, nothing more, nothing less.”

On that day, a large crowd encircled ICE agents attempting to detain a a Brazilian woman.

Video from the scene shows several ICE agents and other law enforcement entities being followed by a crowd while they took the woman into custody.

A Worcester School Committee candidate, Ashley Spring, was arrested at the scene for allegedly attacking a police officer.

A juvenile female was also arrested for allegedly endangering a child and resisting arrest.

Haxhiaj said she is a former refugee who escaped violence living in both Albania and Greece. She says her life calling is to help others.

“Protecting the most vulnerable should not lead to being targeted and vilified,” Haxhiaj said. “And working to improve policing in our city by calling for oversight and accountability should not provoke political grandstanding and attacks. I look forward to responding to these charges in court.”

