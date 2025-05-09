‘Everyone is fed up!’: Two arrested amid community backlash to ICE detainment in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — Community backlash in response to the detainment of a woman by ICE agents in a Worcester neighborhood escalated with two arrests by Worcester Police.

Worcester Police said officers responded to Eureka Terrace around 11:15 a.m. Thursday after learning of 25 people reportedly surrounding a federal agent.

Witnesses told Boston 25 News tensions grew after federal authorities intercepted a family in a BMW with a two-month-old baby in tow.

Neighbors said a woman of Brazilian descent was taken into custody, and her teenage daughter then tried to foil the federal capture.

“You can see, in one of the videos, her foot got stuck under the car, and a bunch of people tried to do a chain,” said neighbor Daniela Fraga. “It escalated and got worse and worse.”

Two arrested in Worcester after large crowd surrounds federal agents, police say (Sheyla Montalvo/LoveShey Love)

A crowd of neighbors, community leaders, and immigration activists descended on the scene and tried to stop the family from being separated.

The teenage daughter of the woman taken into federal custody appears to stand in front of the ICE van with the newborn baby in her arms.

Police said she eventually handed over the infant to someone else after officers told her she was endangering the child.

She then ran back toward the moving vehicle and kicked the passenger door.

“What kind of person takes a mother away from her family?,” questioned another neighbor. “Everyone is fed up! It’s disgusting seeing ICE across the country tearing families apart.”

Two arrested in Worcester after large crowd surrounds federal agents, police say

Neighbors at the scene accused ICE agents of not having a warrant and wanted to know why they were taking the unidentified woman into custody.

“I had no idea what I could possibly do to change or affect anything going on out here,” said neighbor Lee Duerden. “This is happening across the country, so it is very concerning.”

Worcester Police arrested the woman’s teen daughter on charges of Reckless Endangerment of a Child, Disturbing the Peace, Disorderly Conduct and Resisting Arrest.

Police also arrested 38-year-old Ashley Spring, a Worcester School Committee candidate on the November ballot.

Police accuse her of pushing multiple officers as they attempted to arrest the juvenile and throwing an unknown liquid substance on them.

Spring is charged with Assault and Battery on a Police Officer, Assault and Battery with a Dangerous Weapon, Disorderly Conduct, and Interfering with a Police Officer.

A woman who identified herself as Spring’s roommate declined to comment at their Waconah Road home on Thursday night.

A statement from City Manager Eric D. Batista addressed the community turmoil following Thursday’s heated chain of events.

“The series of events was no doubt disturbing and the footage of a family being separated is harrowing,” said Batista. “Unfortunately, two individuals were arrested after several attempts by WPD officers to deescalate the chaotic situation, which included the endangerment of an infant. My heart goes out to all those impacted by today’s events and the growing tension we all feel due to the national political climate.”

Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty also addressed the incident on social media.

“I am disturbed to hear about today’s events involving ICE. As someone who prides themselves on leading a welcoming city, I am devastated to hear about the separation of a family, especially with Mother’s Day around the corner,” he said. “The fear of ICE tearing a family apart is the worst nightmare of so many in our city.”

Worcester Police said more charges could be coming at the local level as police review videos.

The reason for the ICE detainment remains unclear.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group