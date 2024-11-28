Woman charged with assault after waiving firearm at two teenagers playing golf in Barnstable

MARSTON MILLS, Mass. — A woman is being charged with assault after waving a firearm at two teenagers playing golf in Barnstable.

According to Barnstable Police, on Wednesday, November. 27 around 3:38 p.m. officers responded to a report of a woman waving a pistol at two young men playing golf at the Olde Barnstable Fairgrounds in Marstons Mills.

The victims said that as they were playing a round of gold, a woman appeared from the wood line yelling at them to stay out of her yard.

Police say when the golfers responded that they were not in her yard she presented what appeared to be a black pistol, waving and pointing it at them.

The golfers immediately reported the incident and police shut down a portion of Race Lane while a search for the suspect was conducted.

Officers were able to surround the suspect’s residence, 39-year-old Chrystal Lawson of Marston Mills. She was taken into custody and two rubber guns and a replica pistol magazine were recovered.

Lawson is being charged with assault by means of a dangerous weapon. She is scheduled to appear in Barnstable District Court on Friday, November 29.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

