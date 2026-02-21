Winter storm watch issued for all of Massachusetts ahead of nor’easter

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm watch has been issued across all of Massachusetts ahead of a nor’easter that’s expected to slam the region with heavy snow, powerful wind gusts, and coastal flooding concerns.

The nor’easter is expected to move in on Sunday night before tapering off Monday night into Tuesday.

The winter storm watch is in effect for Franklin, Worcester, Middlesex, Essex, Hampshire, Hampden, Norfolk, Suffolk, Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, Nantucket, and Berkshire counties from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday morning.

We are waking up to light snow in some spots, but the focus now turns to a bigger impact storm heading our way Sunday PM through Tuesday AM. The worst of this storm will be Monday with heavy snow, wind, and coastal concerns. pic.twitter.com/FAelli2eGL — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) February 21, 2026

“The worst of it will be with us throughout the day on Monday,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said. “We’re looking at some heavy, wet snow.”

Up to a foot of snow is possible in many communities, while parts of southeastern Massachusetts could see up to 18 inches.

Graf noted that the totals could change as the storm develops.

MONDAY NOR'EASTER –

This powerful storm will bring strong wind, coastal flooding, and of course, heavy snow.



Late Sunday night through Monday is the window. Unlike the last big snowfall, power outages are of high concern with the heavy, wet snow and wind. pic.twitter.com/YRJZTguWMX — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 20, 2026

Driving isn’t advised during the storm, and wind could cause blizzard-like conditions in some areas, especially on Cape Cod and the Islands, where the winds could gust over 60 mph.

“Travel could be very difficult to impossible. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning and evening commutes,” the National Weather Service warned. “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as they develop.

For the latest forecast, visit the Boston 25 Weather page or download the Boston 25 Weather app.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group