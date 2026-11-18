ROXBURY, Mass. — Hundreds of Thanksgiving dinners are making their way to Mission Hill families thanks to a holiday tradition that has brought together Stop & Shop and New England Baptist Hospital for the last five years.

On Wednesday, volunteers gathered at the Tobin Community Center in Roxbury to unload, pack, and prepare 500 Thanksgiving meals for local families ahead of the holiday.

From turkeys and fresh produce to stuffing and other holiday favorites, bags quickly filled up as volunteers worked side by side along an assembly line.

“We’ve got veggies, stuffing, all the classics that you need to enjoy the Thanksgiving holiday,” said Katie Galbraith, the Rosenberg Family President of New England Baptist Hospital.

“When we think about the Mission Hill neighborhood, we are certainly seeing families struggle economically and struggling to put food on the table,” one organizer said. “That continues to increase. This year it seems to be particularly impactful,” said Katie Galbraith, the Rosenberg Family President of New England Baptist Hospital

“This is from our heart to all of you,” said Galbraith.

Stop & Shop says it has provided financial contributions and holiday support to organizations across the state, including the Greater Boston Food Bank, which is preparing to distribute more than 50,000 turkeys this holiday season.

“It really takes, as you can see here behind me, it takes a village to make this happen,” one volunteer said.

“This is from our heart to all of you,” Galbraith said.

Organizers encourage anyone looking to give back to contact their local food pantry to learn about opportunities to donate food, contribute financially, or volunteer.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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