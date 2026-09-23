Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Massachusetts using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.
#1. Nouria
- Address: 145 Myricks St, Berkley, MA
- Price: $3.84
#2. Sal's
- Address: 385 S Franklin St, Holbrook, MA
- Price: $3.88
#3. E & J Gas
- Address: 400 S Franklin St, Holbrook, MA
- Price: $3.89
#4. Express Fuel Food
- Address: 2 Boulder Dr, Fitchburg, MA
- Price: $3.93
#4. ExPress fuel . food (tie)
- Address: 267 Mechanic St, Fitchburg, MA
- Price: $3.93
#4. AL Prime Energy (tie)
- Address: 237 Lunenburg St, Fitchburg, MA
- Price: $3.93
#7. Royal Fuel
- Address: 531 Mt Pleasant St, New Bedford, MA
- Price: $3.96
#8. New World
- Address: 359 Bedford St, Whitman, MA
- Price: $3.97
#9. HiLo Gas
- Address: 2790 Acushnet Ave, New Bedford, MA
- Price: $3.99
#9. Gulf (tie)
- Address: 117 N Bedford St, East Bridgewater, MA
- Price: $3.99