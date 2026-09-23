Stacker compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in Massachusetts using data from Gas Buddy. Gas stations are ranked by the lowest regular fuel price.

#1. Nouria

- Address: 145 Myricks St, Berkley, MA

- Price: $3.84

#2. Sal's

- Address: 385 S Franklin St, Holbrook, MA

- Price: $3.88

#3. E & J Gas

- Address: 400 S Franklin St, Holbrook, MA

- Price: $3.89

#4. Express Fuel Food

- Address: 2 Boulder Dr, Fitchburg, MA

- Price: $3.93

#4. ExPress fuel . food (tie)

- Address: 267 Mechanic St, Fitchburg, MA

- Price: $3.93

#4. AL Prime Energy (tie)

- Address: 237 Lunenburg St, Fitchburg, MA

- Price: $3.93

#7. Royal Fuel

- Address: 531 Mt Pleasant St, New Bedford, MA

- Price: $3.96

#8. New World

- Address: 359 Bedford St, Whitman, MA

- Price: $3.97

#9. HiLo Gas

- Address: 2790 Acushnet Ave, New Bedford, MA

- Price: $3.99

#9. Gulf (tie)

- Address: 117 N Bedford St, East Bridgewater, MA

- Price: $3.99