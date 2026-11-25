PITTSBURGH — Aaron Rodgers has seen just about everything in 22 years in the NFL.

Just not this.

The Pittsburgh Steelers benched the four-time Most Valuable Player ahead of Friday's visit from Denver, a stunning move that leaves the soon-to-be 43-year-old's future very much in doubt.

Rodgers wasn't around to see the Steelers begin the process of moving on without him. The team, which already indicated Rodgers would be inactive against the Broncos, excused him from practice on Wednesday while Mason Rudolph took snaps with the starters.

Rodgers has already said this will be his last season. Now it's fair to wonder if he'll reach the end of it — in Pittsburgh anyway — after coach Mike McCarthy turned to Rudolph, a longtime backup, with the Steelers (6-4) trying to snap out of a two-game funk before it's too late.

There's little precedent for sitting a future Hall of Famer and Super Bowl winner midseason. Johnny Unitas, playing out his final days in a Chargers uniform, got benched for rookie Dan Fouts after four games in 1973.

Joe Namath never played again after throwing four picks in a loss to Chicago during a late-career cameo for the Los Angeles Rams a month into the 1977 season.

More recently, Denver replaced Peyton Manning with Brock Osweiler midway through 2015 even with the club sitting at 7-2. Manning returned in the season finale and then served as a game manager in the playoffs as the Broncos' dominant defense led the franchise to its third Super Bowl victory.

Manning walked off the field with the Lombardi Trophy in tow in his final game.

This is not that.

While the Steelers are currently in playoff position, their next three games are against AFC West-leading Denver, surging Houston, and AFC South leader Jacksonville. While they can probably withstand one loss or maybe even two, three could be catastrophic.

Enter Rudolph, who rescued Pittsburgh's season and briefly earned folk hero status in 2023 by coming off the bench in December and authoring a surge to a playoff berth.

That didn't stop the Steelers from moving on from him immediately, bringing in Russell Wilson and Justin Fields in 2024 and then Rodgers in 2025, a move designed to help Pittsburgh end a postseason victory drought that's nearing a decade.

Rodgers' first year ended with a blowout playoff loss at home to the Texans. His future seemed uncertain until the Steelers hired Mike McCarthy to replace Mike Tomlin in January, a job Rodgers played a hand in helping McCarthy land, though how big a hand is up for debate.

Not that it mattered in the end. Rodgers opted to make one last run at a championship while reuniting with the coach he won a Super Bowl with in early 2011.

A storybook ending on the field seems remote. Pittsburgh is a woeful 2-4 on the road, where it figures to be when the playoffs start if the Steelers can't track down Cincinnati in the race for the AFC North title.

And the team's Jekyll/Hyde play in general has offered little tangible proof that it is a legitimate threat to have an extended postseason stay.

Rodgers' play has mirrored that of his team. He tossed three touchdowns in three consecutive weeks, even outdueling Cincinnati star Joe Burrow in a victory over the Bengals in late September.

Yet he's struggled to make an impact of late, often checking the ball down to running backs Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle or taking sacks behind an inconsistent offensive line when trying to push the ball down the field to a receiving group that has underperformed, particularly two-time Pro Bowler DK Metcalf.

Rodgers averaged just 0.5 air yards per attempt in the first half last week against Philadelphia, the lowest since ESPN began measuring the stat in 2006.

What happens next to a player who has always leaned into doing things on his terms at all times is unclear. He has leaned into being a Steeler at his third and supposedly last NFL stop.

It was that way on Tuesday afternoon, when Rodgers traded jokes with Rudolph and longtime defensive tackle Cam Heyward after addressing reporters.

Barely eight hours later, he was no longer the starter. There's a chance sometime soon he might not even be a Steeler, the latest and perhaps final twist in a journey that will end with him getting a gold jacket at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, even if this ends up being an inglorious off-ramp for all involved.

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