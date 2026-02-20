Late Sunday-Monday storm: Nor’easter expected to bring heavy snow to Massachusetts

DEDHAM, Mass. — A winter storm watch has been issued ahead of a nor’easter that’s expected to bring heavy snow, strong winds, and coastal flooding concerns on Monday.

“This is going to be a nor’easter, a classic one,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico said in his Friday evening forecast. “So, we have heavy snow, we’re going to have coastal flooding, mainly on the South Shore and Boston area too. I’m most concerned about power outages here because we have this heavy, wet snow and some very strong winds.”

The winter storm watch is in effect for parts of Bristol, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from late Sunday evening throughout Monday.

Cape Cod, the Islands, and parts of southeastern Massachusetts could see 12 to 18 inches of snow.

“There is the possibility for blizzard conditions on the Cape, where the wind will be strongest, and snow will be quite heavy, too,” Antico said.

The South Shore to Boston to the North Shore could see 8 to 12 inches.

SNOW MAP 2/20

“Boston is in play for up to a foot; if not a foot, it will be pretty close,” Antico explained. “Just from the numbers alone, this will be a big storm.”

West of Interstate 495 could see 5 to 8 inches, and western Massachusetts and parts of New Hampshire could see 2 to 5 inches.

“Whiteout conditions are possible at times and may make travel treacherous and potentially life-threatening,” the National Weather Service of Boston warned.

A coastal flood watch has also been issued for Essex, Suffolk, Norfolk, Plymouth, Barnstable, Dukes, and Nantucket counties from Monday evening through Tuesday morning.

MONDAY NOR'EASTER –

This powerful storm will bring strong wind, coastal flooding, and of course, heavy snow.



Late Sunday night through Monday is the window. Unlike the last big snowfall, power outages are of high concern with the heavy, wet snow and wind. pic.twitter.com/YRJZTguWMX — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) February 20, 2026

“Don’t overlook the coastal flooding and the wind because that’s where we have those secondary impacts that we didn’t have with our last big snow event,” Antico said. “Make sure those devices are charged leading into Sunday night.”

The storm is expected to wrap up around dinner time on Monday.

The Boston 25 Weather team will continue to monitor the forecast and provide updates as they develop.

