On your radar: Tracking potential weekend nor’easter with more snow, wind, flooding

DEDHAM, Mass. — The Boston 25 Weather team is tracking a potential weekend nor’easter in Massachusetts, which could arrive just days after the biggest winter storm in years hammered the region.

“I want to put this on your radar now because this is the next storm that we’re watching,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf said in her Tuesday morning forecast. “It’s a potential nor’easter.”

As of right now, there is a chance our area will be impacted on Sunday, but many unknowns remain.

“It hasn’t formed yet. We’re still looking at the tracks of the potential storm, and this will have a big impact on where we see snow and how much,” Graf said.

Unlike the Sunday-Monday storm that buried parts of the state in one to two feet of snow, this potential nor’easter could also bring stronger wind gusts and coastal flooding threats, in addition to more snow.

A more distant track would limit widespread storm impacts, but a closer track would mean snow spreading farther inland, according to Graf.

Graf added a Weather Alert for Sunday, noting, “We’re looking at that snow arriving potentially late Saturday into Sunday.”

In addition to the possibility of another storm, temperatures will stay cooler than normal up through Monday.

We are stuck in a cold pattern through the end of the week, highs will be well below normal and well below freezing! pic.twitter.com/iwHTl7VyAT — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) January 27, 2026

