BRAINTREE, Mass. — A child is in critical condition after being struck by an SUV while riding a bicycle, the Braintree Police Department reports.

The incident occurred around 4:45 p.m. when police were dispatched to the intersection of Arthur Street and Gordon Road to reports of a serious accident.

Once there, police spotted a young boy laying unconcious in the roadway suffering from head and upper body injuries. First responders and several bystanders who stepped in and provided aid to the boy before medical services arrived.

“I was in my living room and I hear this big collision and I’m like, wow was that a car?” Celestina Borgen, a woman who lives nearby, said.

By the time Borgen got outside, she said medics were already helping the child.

“His shoes were there, his bike was there, but he was on this side,” Borgen said.

Child riding bike in critical condition after motor vehicle accident in Braintree

“It’s terrifying as a mom of kids, but also it’s terrifying as a driver,” Evelyn Julian, a woman who lives in the neighborhood, said.

According to an initial investigation, the victim was on Arthur Street traveling towards Watson Park when he entered the intersection and came into contact with the SUV.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital, where he remains in critical condition.

Neighbors said kids who live in the area are often outside riding their bikes and scooters but not always paying attention to their surroundings.

“I encountered two little girls just flying down the street the other day and they came out of nowhere. Luckily, I was going slow enough that I was able to stop, but it’s terrifying,” Julian said.

The Braintree police called the incident a “heartbreaking reminder.”

<i>This incident is a heartbreaking reminder of how quickly circumstances can change in an instant and the importance of everyone; drivers, pedestrians, and cyclists remaining alert and cautious while traveling through our neighborhoods. As the warmer weather brings more cyclists onto our roadways, the Braintree Police Department would like to remind all riders of the importance of bicycle safety, including wearing a properly fitted helmet and appropriate protective equipment. These simple precautions can provide important protection and help reduce the risk of serious injury in the event of an accident. We encourage everyone who rides to stay aware of their surroundings, use caution at intersections, and follow safe riding practices.</i> — Braintree Police Department

Although it’s unclear what caused the crash on Friday, residents said drivers need to be on high alert when driving through residential neighborhoods to avoid a crash.

“It’s not common that it happens but the potential for it to occur more often is far greater,” Borgen said.

All of them said their hearts go out to the child and family affected by this.

“I can’t imagine as a parent what they must be going through right now,” Julian said.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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