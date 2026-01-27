How much snow did Mass. get from Sunday-Monday storm? Updated list reveals highest totals

DEDHAM, Mass. — The National Weather Service on Tuesday published an updated list of snowfall reports from the Sunday-Monday storm that turned Massachusetts into a winter wonderland.
The biggest snowstorm in years moved in on Sunday and continued on Monday with some additional snow, pushing totals across the region even higher.
The 23.2 inches of snow in Boston and the 22.4 inches that Worcester saw rank among the highest totals on record from a single storm in those cities.
Jackpot areas across the state were buried by at least two feet of snow. Some communities even topped two feet.
Hundreds of schools told students to stay home on Monday and Tuesday as crews worked to clear massive piles of snow.
Below is a look at updated snowfall reports as of 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS:
Two feet or more of snow
- Gloucester: 27 inches
- Peabody: 25.5 inches
- Blue Hill Coop: 25.3 inches
- Sterling: 25.2 inches
- Leicester: 24.8 inches
- Kingston: 24 inches
At least 20 inches of snow
- Middleton: 23.5 inches
- Groveland: 23.5 inches
- Logan Airport, Boston: 23.2 inches
- Pembroke: 23.1 inches
- Worcester: 22.4 inches
- Quincy: 22 inches
- Westfield: 21.5 inches
- Chelsea: 21.4 inches
- Marblehead: 21 inches
- Holden: 21 inches
- Auburn: 20.8 inches
- North Andover: 20.5 inches
- South Weymouth: 20.5 inches
- Groton: 20.5 inches
- Ayer: 20.3 inches
Nearly 20 inches of snow
- Acton: 19.9 inches
- Russell: 19.9 inches
- Marshfield: 19.7 inches
- Norwood: 19.7 inches
- Andover: 19.6 inches
- Abington: 19.3 inches
- Reading: 19.1 inches
- Boxford: 19.1 inches
- Milton: 19 inches
- Westwood: 19 inches
- Winchester: 19 inches
- Sherborn: 19 inches
- Natick: 19 inches
- Hamilton: 19 inches
- Westminster: 18.7 inches
- Beverly: 18.7 inches
- Methuen: 18.5 inches
- Holiston: 18.2 inches
- Lowell: 18 inches
- Littleton: 18 inches
- East Brimfield Lake: 18 inches
Other notable snow totals
- East Hawley: 17.8 inches
- Southwick: 17.7 inches
- West Brookfield: 17.6 inches
- Norton: 17.5 inches
- Taunton: 17.5 inches
- Barre: 17.2 inches
- Spencer: 17.2 inches
- Dighton: 17 inches
- Wellfleet: 17 inches
- Hampden: 17 inches
- Melrose: 17 inches
- Framingham: 17 inches
- Foxboro: 17 inches
- East Bridgewater: 17.4 inches
- Brockton: 17 inches
- Harvard: 17 inches
