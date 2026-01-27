How much snow did Mass. get from Sunday-Monday storm? Updated list reveals highest totals

DEDHAM, Mass. — The National Weather Service on Tuesday published an updated list of snowfall reports from the Sunday-Monday storm that turned Massachusetts into a winter wonderland.

The biggest snowstorm in years moved in on Sunday and continued on Monday with some additional snow, pushing totals across the region even higher.

The 23.2 inches of snow in Boston and the 22.4 inches that Worcester saw rank among the highest totals on record from a single storm in those cities.

Jackpot areas across the state were buried by at least two feet of snow. Some communities even topped two feet.

Hundreds of schools told students to stay home on Monday and Tuesday as crews worked to clear massive piles of snow.

Below is a look at updated snowfall reports as of 11:55 a.m. Tuesday, according to the NWS:

Two feet or more of snow

Gloucester: 27 inches

Peabody: 25.5 inches

Blue Hill Coop: 25.3 inches

Sterling: 25.2 inches

Leicester: 24.8 inches

Kingston: 24 inches

At least 20 inches of snow

Middleton: 23.5 inches

Groveland: 23.5 inches

Logan Airport, Boston: 23.2 inches

Pembroke: 23.1 inches

Worcester: 22.4 inches

Quincy: 22 inches

Westfield: 21.5 inches

Chelsea: 21.4 inches

Marblehead: 21 inches

Holden: 21 inches

Auburn: 20.8 inches

North Andover: 20.5 inches

South Weymouth: 20.5 inches

Groton: 20.5 inches

Ayer: 20.3 inches

Nearly 20 inches of snow

Acton: 19.9 inches

Russell: 19.9 inches

Marshfield: 19.7 inches

Norwood: 19.7 inches

Andover: 19.6 inches

Abington: 19.3 inches

Reading: 19.1 inches

Boxford: 19.1 inches

Milton: 19 inches

Westwood: 19 inches

Winchester: 19 inches

Sherborn: 19 inches

Natick: 19 inches

Hamilton: 19 inches

Westminster: 18.7 inches

Beverly: 18.7 inches

Methuen: 18.5 inches

Holiston: 18.2 inches

Lowell: 18 inches

Littleton: 18 inches

East Brimfield Lake: 18 inches

Other notable snow totals

East Hawley: 17.8 inches

Southwick: 17.7 inches

West Brookfield: 17.6 inches

Norton: 17.5 inches

Taunton: 17.5 inches

Barre: 17.2 inches

Spencer: 17.2 inches

Dighton: 17 inches

Wellfleet: 17 inches

Hampden: 17 inches

Melrose: 17 inches

Framingham: 17 inches

Foxboro: 17 inches

East Bridgewater: 17.4 inches

Brockton: 17 inches

Harvard: 17 inches

