One suspect arrested in connection with armed robbery of South Boston lemonade stand

BOSTON — One of the two suspects connected to the armed robbery of a lemonade stand earlier this week has been arrested on firearm charges, Boston police announced.

The suspect, a 14-year-old, was charged with two counts each of Delinquent to wit; Armed Robbery and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.

The incident occurred Wednesday afternoon after police responded to the area of West Ninth Street to a report of a robbery. When they arrived, they spoke with the young victims, who said two unknown suspects had approached the stand after driving by several times.

According to the victims, the suspects asked whether Apple Pay was accepted as payment. Before they could answer, the suspects grabbed the box containing cash they had, and one of the suspects flashed a firearm at them.

Police released surveillance video of the suspects walking around the area of the robbery.

Surveillance video after children running lemonade stand in Boston robbed at gunpoint

An investigation into the incident remains ongoing. Boston police ask anyone with information regarding the second suspect to contact detectives directly at (617) 343-4742.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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