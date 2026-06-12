19-year-old killed after car crashes into tree in Topsfield

TOPSFIELD, Mass. — A 19-year-old Boxford man has died after his car crashed into a tree Thursday night in Topsfield.

According to police, officers responded around 10:14 p.m. to the area of 188 Washington St. for a report of a single-vehicle crash.

When first responders arrived, they found the driver suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

Topsfield firefighters used the Jaws of Life to free the driver from the wreckage. He was transported to Beverly Hospital, where he later died.

“Captain Bell and Chief Collins-Brown would like to recognize the heroic actions of the neighbors and bystanders at the accident scene,” police said in a release. ”Their assistance was critical to patient treatment. Our thoughts are with everyone involved and impacted by this tragic situation," they added.

A preliminary investigation indicates speed was a contributing factor in the crash, police said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Anyone who has information or witnessed the crash is asked to contact police at 978-887-6533.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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