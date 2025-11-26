Will young Patriots star return this season? Coach Mike Vrabel revealed the injury timeline

FOXBORO, Mass. — New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel provided an update on the injury that rookie left tackle Will Campbell suffered in the team’s Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.

The star offensive lineman, who the Patriots selected in the first round of the 2025 NFL draft, is being placed on injured reserve, Vrabel confirmed. ESPN’s Mike Reiss reported the move in a post on X.

The injured reserve designation means Campbell will miss at least four games. There is a chance for a return in time for New England’s season finale against the Miami Dolphins on Jan. 4, 2026.

In the wake of the Campbell news, the team elevated cornerback Miles Battle to the 53-man roster from the practice squad, Reiss noted.

Campbell, 21, was injured in the third quarter when a Bengals player appeared to fall into his knee as the Patriots executed a run play with fellow rookie TreVeyon Henderson.

Campbell was initially helped to the sideline before being carted into the locker room for additional examination. He appeared to have tears in his eyes before placing a towel over his head.

Starting left guard Jared Wilson, who has played upfront alongside Campbell all season, was also hurt in the game. He was carted off with an ankle injury after just three plays.

Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that Wilson is considered “week-to-week” with a high-ankle sprain.

Vrabel noted earlier this week that the Patriots will need to adapt to a next-man-up mentality as the team navigates the injuries.

“We understand things change quickly and that everybody has to be on the ready,” Vrabel told reporters.

The Patriots, 10-2, currently sit atop the AFC and AFC East. They are also one win clear of the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos for the best record in the NFL.

They next host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Monday, December 1.

