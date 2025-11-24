New details emerge on injury suffered by Patriots star in Sunday’s win over Bengals

FOXBORO, Mass. — New details emerged Monday morning on the severity of the injury New England Patriots rookie Will Campbell suffered in his team’s Week 12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in Ohio on Sunday.

The star left tackle is believed to have suffered an MCL sprain and will have an MRI on his knee, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported.

As for how long the 21-year-old standout lineman will be out?

“He’s a candidate for injured reserve, with the hope he returns when it counts the most,” Rapoport said in a post on X.

Campbell was injured in the third quarter when a Bengals player appeared to fall into his knee as the Patriots executed a run play with fellow rookie TreVeyon Henderson.

Patriots Bengals Football New England Patriots offensive tackle Will Campbell, center, lies on the field after getting injured during the second half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Nov. 23, 2025, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Carolyn Kaster/AP)

Campbell was initially helped to the sideline before being carted into the locker room for additional examination.

During an appearance on WEEI on Monday morning, head coach Mike Vrabel said Campbell’s injury will “probably be more than a week or two.”

Starting left guard Jared Wilson, who has played upfront alongside Campbell all season, was also hurt in the game. He was carted off with an ankle injury after just three plays.

As of Monday morning, there was no immediate update on Wilson’s injury status moving forward.

The Patriots, 10-2, currently sit atop the AFC and AFC East. They are also one win clear of the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos for the best record in the NFL.

They next host the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium on Monday, December 1.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group