Will Lindsay Clancy face a second murder trial? Key court hearing set for Tuesday

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A pivotal court hearing is set for Tuesday as Lindsay Clancy prosecutors weigh a retrial after the murder mistrial that captivated the nation, while the Duxbury mother’s defense fights to dismiss the case.

A key status hearing is scheduled for the 36-year-old Duxbury mother after a jury deadlocked in the high-profile case earlier this month, when the jury couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict. Court records show Clancy is expected to appear in person.

Prosecutors could reveal whether they plan to put Clancy on trial again, drop the charges, or negotiate a plea deal.

Clancy’s attorney, Kevin Reddington, previously said 11 of the 12 jurors voted to find Clancy not guilty by reason of insanity. Reddington has filed motions to dismiss the case, citing double jeopardy protections. He’s also requested an official investigation into the holdout juror’s conduct.

The double jeopardy clause protects defendants from being tried twice for the same offense under certain circumstances. Clancy’s attorneys are expected to argue that legal issues stemming from her mistrial should prevent a retrial.

The lone holdout juror in the trial has since opened up about his decision not to join the majority, saying “he had no doubts about her guilt.”

Last week, Plymouth Superior Court Judge William F. Sullivan extended orders keeping key juror records sealed, citing ongoing concerns about juror safety and privacy.

Clancy, a former labor and delivery nurse, doesn’t deny strangling her children in the basement of their home in January 2023. Her attorney argues that postpartum psychosis led to her actions, while prosecutors say she knew what she was doing when she killed Cora, Dawson, and Callan Clancy, ages 5, 3, and 8 months.

Clancy carried out a suicide attempt immediately after the killings, cutting her wrists and neck before jumping from a second-story window. The injuries left her paralyzed from the waist down.

She remains under 24-hour supervision at Tewksbury State Hospital.

Boston 25 News will stream Tuesday’s court proceedings live.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group