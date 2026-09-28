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Crews battle 5th alarm fire in Roxbury

By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Crews battle 5th alarm fire in Roxbury Crews battle 5th alarm fire in Roxbury
By Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff

BOSTON — Fire crews in Boston are battling a 5th alarm fire.

According to Boston Fire, crews were called to a building on Warren Street in Roxbury on Monday morning.

Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke, and the fire quickly grew to a five-alarm blaze; crews are fighting the fire from the outside.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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