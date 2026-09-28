Crews battle 5th alarm fire in Roxbury

BOSTON — Fire crews in Boston are battling a 5th alarm fire.
According to Boston Fire, crews were called to a building on Warren Street in Roxbury on Monday morning.
Upon arrival, crews found heavy smoke, and the fire quickly grew to a five-alarm blaze; crews are fighting the fire from the outside.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
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