Updated Mass. nor’easter rain reports: Town-by-town totals from multi-day storm

DEDHAM, Mass. — Massachusetts remains under a flood watch Monday as communities continue to deal with the impacts of a powerful nor’easter that dumped 5 to 8 inches of rain across parts of the state over the weekend.

While the flooding threat does not appear as severe as it was during the height of the storm Saturday and Sunday, the Boston 25 Weather team says additional rain and downpours could still cause problems through the day and into the evening.

The heaviest rainfall over the weekend fell across parts of eastern Massachusetts, where several communities experienced flooding and flash flooding as the slow-moving storm stalled over the region.

Some communities have received more than seven inches of rain since the storm arrived on Friday.

Here's the rainfall since Friday. Monday is day 4 of this 4 day #noreaster . Expect another 0.5-1.5" rainfall in southern New England today@boston25 pic.twitter.com/mx2jEV7Psh — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) September 28, 2026

Below is a town-by-town list of the highest rainfall totals as of late Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service:

Acushnet — 7.33″

Camp Edwards — 7.11″

Randolph — 6.99″

Blue Hills — 6.90″

West Bridgewater — 6.53″

New Bedford — 6.47″

Carver — 6.31″

Falmouth — 6.00″

North Falmouth — 5.42″

Plympton — 5.72″

Westwood — 5.69″

Kingston — 5.67″

Millis — 5.65″

West Tisbury — 5.51″

Taunton — 5.42″

Milton (Blue Hill) — 5.42″

Foxborough — 5.41″

Bridgewater — 5.33″

Forestdale — 5.15″

East Sandwich — 5.15″

Whitman — 5.13″

Waquoit — 5.11″

Wareham — 5.07″

Weymouth — 5.02″

Milford — 5.00″

Rochester — 4.88″

Norwood — 4.86″

Sandwich — 4.78″

Oak Bluffs — 4.75″

Bourne — 4.69″

Vineyard Haven — 4.66″

Marion — 4.64″

Norton — 4.63″

Edgartown — 4.53″

Fairhaven — 4.48″

Woods Hole — 4.44″

Milton — 4.44″

Martha’s Vineyard Airport — 4.40″

Mashpee — 4.39″

Franklin — 4.32″

Hanson — 4.26″

Mansfield — 4.24″

Dighton — 4.20″

Foxborough — 4.19″

Westborough — 4.11″

Wellesley — 4.10″

Edgartown — 4.07″

East Falmouth — 4.03″

Harvard — 3.90″

South Weymouth — 3.85″

Hopkinton — 3.81″

East Bridgewater — 3.67″

Brighton — 3.68″

Stoughton — 3.63″

Swansea — 3.62″

Plymouth — 3.62″

Milton — 3.60″

Attleboro — 3.59″

Westborough — 3.57″

Shrewsbury — 3.54″

Hanover — 3.53″

Worcester — 3.45″

Brockton — 3.41″

Boston — 3.38″

Dartmouth — 3.38″

Somerset — 3.36″

Jamaica Plain — 3.32″

Duxbury — 3.29″

Natick — 3.27″

Needham — 3.27″

Blackstone — 3.00″

Somerset — 3.00″

Marshfield — 2.44″

Auburn — 2.42″

Natick — 2.40″

Cohasset — 2.40″

Ashfield — 2.39″

Watertown — 2.39″

Kingston — 2.37″

Bellingham — 2.31″

Holden — 2.30″

Yarmouth — 2.26″

Orleans — 2.23″

Norfolk — 2.22″

Framingham — 2.22″

Logan Airport — 2.15″

Paxton — 2.15″

Chelsea — 2.12″

Westport — 2.10″

Holliston — 2.08″

Brewster — 2.07″

Bellingham — 2.05″

Hyannis — 2.03″

Auburn — 2.02″

Cambridge — 2.01″

Somerville — 1.99″

Milford — 1.96″

Sherborn — 1.91″

Franklin — 1.90″

Newton — 1.90″

Milton — 1.89″

Westborough — 1.88″

Walpole — 1.88″

Nantucket — 1.86″

Douglas — 1.85″

West Newbury — 1.84″

Hyannis — 1.84″

Bellingham — 1.82″

Mashpee — 1.82″

Fitchburg — 1.78″

Holliston — 1.77″

Orleans — 1.76″

Newbury — 1.74″

Barnstable — 1.71″

Uxbridge — 1.71″

Holden — 1.69″

South Dennis — 1.68″

Wellfleet — 1.66″

Sutton — 1.66″

NW Swansea — 1.66″

Berlin — 1.65″

Webster — 1.65″

Beverly — 1.64″

New Bedford — 1.63″

Boylston — 1.63″

Cambridge — 1.62″

Pepperell — 1.61″

Eastham — 1.59″

Natick — 1.58″

Acushnet — 1.53″

Jefferson — 1.52″

Northbridge — 1.51″

Dennis — 1.50″

Acton — 1.50″

West Boylston — 1.49″

Millis — 1.49″

East Dennis — 1.48″

Merrimac — 1.48″

Truro — 1.47″

Cambridge — 1.47″

Middleton — 1.46″

Beverly — 1.45″

Worcester — 1.44″

Carlisle — 1.43″

Watertown — 1.42″

North Andover — 1.42″

Hamilton — 1.42″

Norwell — 1.41″

Wakefield — 1.40″

Danvers — 1.40″

Leicester — 1.39″

Winchester — 1.38″

Waltham — 1.37″

Harvard — 1.36″

Beverly — 1.36″

Littleton — 1.35″

Chatham — 1.23″

Lexington — 1.24″

Haverhill — 1.25″

Yarmouth — 1.25″

Gardner — 1.26″

Westford — 1.26″

Plymouth — 1.27″

Marshfield — 1.27″

Amesbury — 1.28″

Bedford — 1.28″

Framingham — 1.29″

Lewes — 1.30″

Lawrence — 1.33″

Harwich — 1.19″

Manchester — 1.19″

Winchester — 1.19″

Sterling — 1.18″

Groton — 1.18″

Pembroke — 1.17″

Granville — 1.16″

Groveland — 1.16″

Hudson — 1.16″

Tolland — 1.15″

Maynard — 1.14″

Carlisle — 1.14″

Chatham — 1.13″

Westford — 1.13″

Haverhill — 1.12″

Cohasset — 1.11″

Maynard — 1.11″

Middleton — 1.10″

Wilmington — 1.08″

Manchester — 1.08″

Framingham — 1.08″

Lowell — 1.07″

Belmont — 1.06″

Melrose — 1.06″

Andover — 1.06″

Leicester — 1.06″

Georgetown — 1.04″

Bedford — 1.04″

East Falmouth — 1.04″

Beverly — 1.04″

Rutland — 1.03″

Holliston — 1.03″

Nahant — 1.02″

Chelmsford — 1.03″

Fitchburg — 0.99″

Woburn — 0.97″

Lancaster — 0.96″

Lexington — 0.96″

Marion — 0.95″

Abington — 0.95″

Needham — 0.94″

Dover — 0.93″

Littleton — 0.93″

Melrose — 0.92″

Marlborough Intermediate — 0.92″

Chatham — 0.92″

Southbridge — 0.89″

Berkley — 0.89″

Groton — 0.88″

Orange — 0.87″

Pembroke — 0.87″

Sturbridge — 0.84″

Greenfield — 0.83″

Methuen — 0.83″

Lexington — 0.83″

Monson — 0.81″

Ayer — 0.81″

Spencer — 0.80″

Pelham — 0.79″

Boxford — 0.78″

Chelmsford — 0.77″

Swampscott — 0.77″

Easthampton — 0.75″

Pepperell — 0.75″

Ashburnham — 0.75″

Oxford — 0.75″

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