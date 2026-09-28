Man identified in fatal shooting at Hyde Park business

HYDE PARK, Mass. — The man who was fatally shot inside a business in Hyde Park on Saturday has been identified.

At around 1:09 p.m., Saturday, police responded to a radio call for a person shot in the business in the area of 54 Walter Street in Hyde Park.

Officers located 37-year-old Michael Lorenus of Milton suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced deceased on scene.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is strongly urged to contact the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

Community members can assist in the investigation anonymously by calling CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word “TIP” to CRIME (27463).

For those in need of support, the Boston Neighborhood Trauma Team (NTT) provides free, private support 24/7 at 617-431-0125.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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