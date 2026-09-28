Massive fire tears through landmark building in Boston, raising collapse concerns

BOSTON — A massive six-alarm fire tore through a landmark commercial building in Boston’s Roxbury neighborhood Monday, with crews still fighting the flames hours later amid fears the structure could collapse.

The large emergency response is ongoing at the Edison Building at 72 Warren Avenue in the busy Nubian Square area, according to the Boston Fire Department. The building, which dates back more than 100 years, currently houses several small businesses, including a sub shop and appliance repair store.

Boston firefighter Sharon Galloway said crews found smoke showing when they arrived at the scene shortly after 7:30 a.m., noting flames started in the basement before spreading throughout the building.

Galloway said crews have since contained the fire to the basement, but officials fear a possible building collapse due to heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.

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“I would say there’s a significant worry,” Galloway told reporters at the scene.

The fire’s timing and swift response averted a major disaster, according to Galloway.

“I think we should be very grateful that it was so early in the morning,” a firefighter said at the scene. “This would be a nightmare if it was after school or any later when people were actually in the building.”

Video from the scene showed multiple ladder trucks and smoke billowing from the building as crews scrambled to knock down the fire.

Officials also urged the public to avoid the area because emergency vehicles surrounded the entire block.

“All fire companies are still working hard to keep water on the building. Engines are pulling water from as far as Moreland Street, two blocks away,” the department wrote in a post on X. “Please avoid the Nubian Square area.”

In a lunchtime update, the department said traffic remained impassable.

Fire companies have started to rotate out & get rehabbed. Traffic is still impassable due to large feeder lines that run from hydrant to engines. The fire has been knocked down to being just in the basement level which continues to push out significant dark smoke. pic.twitter.com/3kjo3yDgOo — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) September 28, 2026

“Fire companies have started to rotate out & get rehabbed. Traffic is still impassable because of large feeder lines running from hydrant to engines. The fire has been knocked down to the basement level, which continues to push out significant dark smoke,” the department wrote.

Galloway said she expected the response to remain active throughout the day.

There were no injuries reported in the fire.

Crews are investigating the cause.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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