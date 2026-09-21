Lindsay Clancy’s attorney seeks investigation into holdout juror after mistrial

PLYMOUTH, Mass. — Lindsay Clancy’s attorney has asked a judge to investigate the holdout juror who participated in deliberations in the high-profile murder trial, alleging they may have improperly used a cellphone or received outside information while the jury was considering a verdict in the case.

In a motion filed in Plymouth Superior Court on Sept. 18, 2026, Kevin Reddington asked Judge William Sullivan to preserve records and conduct a limited inquiry into the juror after the court declared a mistrial earlier this month.

Reddington’s motion asks the court to preserve juror questionnaires, jury notes, courtroom recordings, court officer logs, sign-in sheets involving jurors’ mobile phones, courthouse surveillance footage, and other juror-related information.

Reddington is also seeking access to the juror’s confidential questionnaire and records, along with information about any background checks conducted on the juror and whether the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office has had any matters involving the juror since 2021.

The filing further requests cellphone call and text data, as well as limited data-session logs, for the juror during key deliberation days between Aug. 27 and Sept. 4. The defense also asked the court to order a limited forensic extraction of the phone carried into the jury room during that period.

According to the motion, the defense wants the court to examine whether the juror answered questionnaire and voir dire questions truthfully, complied with a sworn assurance made on Sept. 3, and used a cellphone or received outside information while serving on the jury. The filing says the proposed inquiry would not delve into the substance of jury deliberations.

The motion also asks the court to hear from another juror, identified as “Juror No. 10,” about observations related to the possible cellphone use.

Reddington has requested the matter be heard in open court on Tuesday, Sept. 29. Last week, Sullivan indefinitely sealed the jurors’ identities, citing safety concerns.

This all comes as the holdout juror in the case defends his choice not to join the 11 other jurors in finding the Duxbury mother not guilty by reason of insanity in the January 2023 killings of her three children.

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