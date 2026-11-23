FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — With Drake Maye sidelined, the New England Patriots are moving forward with Tommy DeVito at quarterback as they enter a critical stretch of the season.

Head coach Mike Vrabel left little doubt about the team’s immediate plan when asked about the quarterback situation Monday.

“Tommy’s our starter,” Vrabel said. “We’re excited about that.”

DeVito was thrust into action in the Patriots’ last game following Maye’s injury, and Vrabel said there were encouraging moments along with areas that need improvement.

Patriots Lions Football New England Patriots quarterback Tommy DeVito (16) passes the ball during an NFL football game against Detroit Lions in Munich, Germany, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2026. (AP Photo/Lennart Preiss) (Lennart Preiss/AP Photo/Lennart Preiss)

“He had a good preseason and Tommy’s improved,” Vrabel said. “Being thrown in there, [he] had some good plays, had some things that he can improve on.”

Vrabel pointed specifically to DeVito’s work in the pocket, managing the offense, getting the team in and out of the huddle, and establishing an offensive rhythm.

The Patriots believe there could also be some familiarity working in DeVito’s favor. Vrabel noted that several of the players DeVito will be throwing to now are players he worked with extensively during training camp.

“I think that there’s some carryover there,” Vrabel said.

Could the Patriots add another quarterback?

With Maye unavailable, Vrabel was also asked whether New England could look outside the organization for another quarterback.

“We’ll look at everything,” Vrabel said, before indicating a move does not appear imminent. “I don’t think that’s something that’s going to happen here in the next few days.”

Instead, the situation will create additional opportunities for backup Behren Morton to develop in practice, Vrabel said.

The Patriots coach stressed that the team’s approach can’t fundamentally change simply because Maye is out.

Vrabel said New England needs to protect the quarterback by preventing pressure up the middle, avoiding negative plays, taking care of the football, and establishing balance offensively.

“Those are the things that we have to continue to do no matter who’s playing quarterback,” Vrabel said.

Patriots searching for answers at 5-5

The quarterback change comes at a pivotal point for a Patriots team that has fallen to 5-5.

Vrabel acknowledged the frustration with the team’s recent performances but said New England put itself in this position and must now find a way forward.

“We’re five and five, and that’s by our own doing,” Vrabel said. “We put ourselves in this position.”

His message to the team was blunt: no one is coming to rescue them.

“Nobody’s coming to save you,” Vrabel said. “You have to go, and you have to practice and prepare and play well and compete each and every day.”

Vrabel said reducing turnovers and explosive plays will be crucial, while the defense needs to do a better job affecting opposing quarterbacks and creating takeaways.

Despite the adversity and uncertainty at quarterback, Vrabel stressed there is still plenty of football to play.

“It’s also exciting to know that still, you know, a lot of season left,” Vrabel said. “And it starts today.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group