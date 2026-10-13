Patriots quarterback inviting you to 2nd annual pasta bowl to benefit Italian Home for Children

BOSTON — Patriots 2nd-year quarterback Tommy Devito is hosting his 2nd Annual Pasta Bowl Flag Football game and fundraiser on Tuesday, October 13th, from 12:00-1:30 in Jamaica Plain to benefit The Italian Home for Children.

The Italian Home for Children is a nonprofit organization founded in 1919. It is dedicated to the behavioral health and well-being of children, families, and adults.

Through residential, educational, neurodevelopmental, and robust community-based programs, IHC helps young people and their families heal, grow, and thrive -guided by the belief that every child deserves to be seen, heard, and supported.

Devito and his agent Sean Stellato are hosting this flag football game for the 2nd year in a row. Last year’s event was a huge success both financially and for how much fun it was.

Devito is asking you to consider coming to this year’s event and supporting this amazing organization and cause, and here’s why: “Oh, it’s going to be so much fun. You’re going to see smiles on the kids’ faces. There’s a lot of kids there that come from different situations in life, whether they can control it or they can’t, whether it’s family stuff or disabilities, whatever they are kind of going through. For us, It’s something I did when I first got here, and it’s a no-brainer to do it again, so we ran it back for year two.”

“When Tommy came last year, the kids talked about it for weeks, actually they still do!” said Susan Keays, President and CEO of Italian Home for Children. “What stayed with me, and all of us here, wasn’t the football. It was watching him treat every kid on that field like a teammate. Our young people deserve to feel that, and we’re so grateful to Tommy and Sean for coming back.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group