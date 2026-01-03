‘What a mess’: Whitman-Hanson Superintendent resigns after backlash over $1.4M budget deficit

HANSEN, MASS. — Whitman-Hanson’s School Committee informed parents and students on Friday that longtime superintendent Jeff Szymaniak, who’s faced backlash for a massive district budget deficit, stepped down at the turn of the new year.

This fall, an outside firm uncovered a $1.4 million gap in the budget.

As a result, the district let go of two dozen teachers and paraprofessionals and made additional cuts across the district ahead of the holiday season. Szymaniak received criticism from parents and students for overseeing the deficit.

Many of them voiced their frustrations at school committee meetings the superintendent was not in attendance for. Students also organized a walkout at Whitman-Hanson High School this November to protest against the layoffs.

Many of them came with signs and shirts showing their disapproval for the district’s leadership.

Friday, Whitman-Hanson residents were happy to see a change had come.

“What a mess,” said resident Rick Dispirito. “In general, it sucks.”

Former district parent Greg Irving added, “It’s kind of tough ... I’m glad he resigned, as I think change is probably good.”

In a statement to the community, the district’s school committee said in part:

“Jeff has dedicated his professional life to education and has served the Whitman-Hanson Regional School District with distinction in multiple roles. He first served as Principal of Whitman-Hanson Regional High School from 2010 to 2018, and for the past seven and a half years, he has served as Superintendent of Schools.”

Dr. John Marcus, principal at Duval Elementary School in Whitman, will now take over Szymaniak’s role.

He told Boston 25 over email Friday night, “I am really pleased to be given the opportunity to help Whitman-Hanson move forward in a positive, student-centered way! I’m looking forward to getting to know more students, staff, and families in the Panther community in the coming weeks! It’s a great district!”

Marcus also shared a letter he sent to the community:

" I am deeply committed to Whitman-Hanson and the children we serve, and I am happy to offer my skill and dedication to our students, staff, and families as we work together with the School Committee, leadership, staff, and parents to deal with a very difficult financial situation and, to support our district in any way possible. We’ve got work to do, and I’m eager to make connections, listen well, and help Whitman-Hanson build on the excellent work already happening so we ensure the rest of this year is joyful and productive, and puts us in solid shape for a new year and new leadership ahead. As the Duval team has heard, I am a firm believer in the saying, “None of Us Is as Smart as All of Us.” To that end, regardless of the length of my tenure as Acting Superintendent, I pledge to give my all in a deeply respectful, honest, and collaborative way." — Dr. John Marcus

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

