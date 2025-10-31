Whitman-Hanson teachers’ jobs on the line amid $1.39 million budget deficit

WHITMAN, Mass. — The Whitman-Hanson School Committee voted unanimously Thursday to suspend the superintendent’s 25 planned layoffs of teachers, paraprofessionals, and other staff amid a projected $1.39 million budget deficit for fiscal year 2026.

Superintendent Jeff Szymaniak announced the decision to hand out 25 reduction-in-force (RIF) notices during the emergency school committee meeting, with another five positions being eliminated.

The positions would affect teachers, paraprofessionals, tutors, duty aids, central office staff, support staff, principals, facilities, operation staff, and transportation.

Five additional resignations and/or retirements will not be replaced.

“I understand, and I share the frustration, sadness, and anger that many of you are feeling,” said Szymaniak, who assured families that class size will not be affected.

The notices were to be given on Friday, but School Committee member Rosemary Hill proposed a motion that passed to suspend the layoffs for 30 school days while more information is gathered.

But Szymaniak said suspending the layoffs will cost the district money it doesn’t have each day, in effect jeopardizing more than the original 30 positions.

“That’s an absolute major concern that I have right now,” Szymaniak said of the potential to lay off even more staff around the holidays.

Parents, teachers, and committee members demanded answers from Szymaniak about how the district got into its financial disaster.

Szymaniak told Boston 25 News that after the district’s business manager resigned, Whitman-Hanson has struggled to find a qualified replacement, finally hiring an outside firm, which uncovered the shortfall.

Szymaniak said he was informed of the number about two weeks ago.

Amy Gavin, a former educator and the mother of two daughters who attend Whitman-Hanson Regional High School, left Thursday’s meeting disappointed.

“What is happening to this school district is a shame,” Gavin said. “You cannot have children build a rapport for the first two months of school and rip that caring adult out of their life. This is completely, completely irrational.”

The school committee meets again next Wednesday.

Community members are demanding to hear from the firm that uncovered the deficit and recommended the layoffs.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

