Whitman-Hanson students walk out of class after teacher layoffs due to $1.39 million budget deficit

By Elly Morillo, Boston 25 News and Natalie Khait, Boston 25 News Staff
Students at Whitman-Hanson school walked out of class on Monday , speaking out against the layoffs of 23 district staff members due to a $1.39 million budget deficit.

The layoffs, which include teachers, long-term substitutes, paraprofessionals, and non-union staff, were announced after the school district uncovered a significant budget shortfall.

The school committee had previously voted unanimously to suspend these layoffs, but the financial strain necessitated the issuance of reduction-in-force notifications.

Superintendent Jeff Szymaniak said in a news release that the district is facing a challenging time, acknowledging the impact on both students and staff.

The budget deficit was uncovered by an outside firm after the resignation of the district’s business manager, which left the district struggling to find a replacement.

This led to the hiring of the firm that identified the financial shortfall.

Three field hockey teammates are raising money to make T-shirts for community members to wear to Wednesday’s school committee meeting.

The front of the shirt reads: “1.39 M,” and on the back: “Where R our teachers?”

During a school committee meeting last month, members discussed the potential consequences of delaying layoffs, which could include further position eliminations.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

