Live updates on 130th Boston Marathon: More than 30K runners ready for 26.2-mile trek

BOSTON — Monday marks Patriots’ Day in Massachusetts and the 130th running of the Boston Marathon. Cool weather and an expected tailwind will greet them at the starting line in Hopkinton.

More than 30,000 runners are set to make the 26.2-mile trek to the race’s iconic finish line on Boylston Street in Boston’s Copley Square.

Organizers say the race has its strongest field ever, with seven of the top men’s finishers from last year and eight women with personal bests that would have beaten the Boston course record until last year.

Reigning men’s and women’s champions, John Korir and Sharon Lokedi, both of Kenya, lead the packed field of runners.

Eight-time wheelchair champion Marcel Hug of Switzerland is going for another victory, while defending women’s wheelchair champion Susannah Scaroni is expecting a baby in August and not racing.

Follow along below for live race updates:

8 a.m.

Boston 25 News is LIVE from the finish line, with everything you need to know about today’s Marathon.

7 a.m.

Men’s and women’s wheelchair racers are on their way to Hopkinton. They begin the Marathon at 9:06 a.m. and 9:09 a.m., respectively.

Wheelchair Pros are on their way to Hopkinton💛💙 #BostonMarathon pic.twitter.com/O2YobGXR2q — Boston Marathon Pro (@Boston26_2_Pro) April 20, 2026

6:45 a.m.

The racers are ready to go.

Pros are ready!😊🏆 pic.twitter.com/QGEJW0sw6p — Boston Marathon Pro (@Boston26_2_Pro) April 20, 2026

6:30 a.m.

Boston 25 Meteorologist Tucker Antico confirms a tailwind is expected to help the runners.

Chilly for spectators, not too bad for runners today!



After you've scraped the frost off your windshield, look forward to mid-upper 40s in the afternoon. A breezy west (tail) wind later on too! 🟦🟨 pic.twitter.com/y81yorIbhz — Tucker Antico (@tuckerweather) April 20, 2026

6 a.m.

MassDOT reminds the public that highway ramp closures will be in place to support Marathon operations.

Today in #Boston #Newton Daytime ramp closures of I-90 EB, I-95, and Route 16. Closures will be in place Monday, April 20, from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to support @bostonmarathon operations.



Posted detours will be in place for each closure. 🦄 #Boston130 pic.twitter.com/PfA5YbVXgl — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) April 20, 2026

6 a.m.

Race Director Dave McGillivray sent a group of about 50 Massachusetts National Guard members across the Boston Marathon start line, officially launching the world’s oldest and most prestigious annual marathon.

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