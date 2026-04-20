Suspicious death investigation underway in New Hampshire town

HAVERHILL, N.H. — Authorities have launched a suspicious death investigation in a small town in northwestern New Hampshire.

Officers were called to an apartment on Nelson Street in Haverhill early Monday morning, where they found a man dead inside, according to New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella.

The name of the victim hasn’t been released, and the circumstances surrounding his death weren’t immediately clear.

Additional information will be released as it “becomes available while protecting the integrity of the investigation,” Formella’s office noted.

The New Hampshire State Police Major Crime Unit is assisting the Formella’s office and Haverhill police with the investigation.

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