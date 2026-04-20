Celebrities, notable figures running the 130th Boston Marathon

BOSTON — Thousands will be running the Boston Marathon, including notable figures and celebrities.

NASA astronaut Suni Williams will be among the runners. She ran the marathon while aboard the International Space Station in 2007.

She made headlines after spending nearly 300 days aboard the International Space Station with her colleague Butch Wilmore. Williams worked for NASA for 27 years before retiring in 2025 and set numerous records throughout her career.

Zdeno Chára, an iconic Boston sports player, will also be running and has run the marathon before. Chára played 14 seasons with the Boston Bruins as a defenseman and served as team captain during his tenure.

Des Linden, an Olympian who represented the United States in 2012 and 2016, a 2018 Boston Marathon Champion, and a long-distance runner will also be taking the course this year.

Chelsea Clinton, the daughter of President Bill Clinton and Hillary Clinton, will also participate in the marathon while pregnant. She has built a career as a writer and philanthropist.

Matt James, known for his social media presence and as the lead on ABC’s The Bachelor in 2021, will also be running. He’s ran the marathon for the past couple of years.

Bryan Arenales, the winner of Love Island Season 7 and an Everett native, is also set to compete. He finished the season with Amaya Espinal although they are no longer together.

Lastly, Jeff DaRosa, an instrumentalist for the Dropkick Murphys, will run on behalf of the band’s foundation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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